TYLER, Texas (KETK) — This week on East Texas Live, Tim Farrell, the CEO of United Through Reading, gave some advice on how to keep kids engaged in their learning when school is not in session.

“We want to make it fun, give them some agency, give them some choice, and give them a routine,” said Farrell.

Studies over the past 25 years have shown that children can lose anywhere from 17 percent all the way up to one third of the reading gains that they made in the previous school year. If kids read up to six books over the summer, they are more likely to retain those gains.

Farrell also said that when parents “model the joy of reading,” this can contribute to kids being more likely to continue reading. He says that parents have the opportunity to use different forms of reading, such as books, magazines, online articles, or even the news, to show their children how enjoyable reading can be.

