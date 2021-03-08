University of Texas at Tyler gives update on 2021 Alzheimer’s Association Facts and Figures report

East Texas Live
Posted: / Updated:

The 2021 Alzheimer’s Association Facts and Figures report is out, and Dr. Tseng from The University of Texas at Tyler joins us to let us know what this means and how this helps us against the fight with Alzheimer’s.

For more information please go to: http://www.alz.org

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51