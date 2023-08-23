TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The 11th annual I am Beautiful Movement Workshop is coming up, a free event for girls to create their back-to-school vision board.

The workshop will be Saturday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at First Baptist Church Student Center at 301 W. Ferguson St. in Tyler. Girls in 5th through 12th grades are invited to participate and moms and mentors are welcome.

“I want them to walk away knowing what goals they need to achieve their dreams and how to write down their goals,” Founder of the I Am Beautiful Movement LaToyia Jordan said. “Also, this is going to help them with their back-to-school goals, and at the end of the year for them to look back and see how far they’ve come.”

All supplies will be provided, but participants can bring things for their board with them as well. The event’s theme is “Gorgeous Girls with Goals.”

At the workshop, they will discuss the importance of goal setting, visions and dreams and hear from local women entrepreneurs and women in corporate communities.

Ginger Cardwell, co-owner of CWJ Strategies, will be a speaker at the event along with two business partners.

“We’re going to be talking about collaborating as an all-female firm, what that looks like, as women to support one another,” Cardwell said.

Founder of the Better Me Foundation Shronica Holmes will also speak at the event.

“I’ll be speaking to girls about the importance of goal setting and the importance of just putting those visions out there,” Holmes said. “Knowing that you don’t have to be rich or smart, just determined in order to make those goals happen.”

