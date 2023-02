KILGORE, Texas (KETK) – Rick Custer and Melissa McGinnis with the Kilgore Artwalk joined East Texas Live to talk about the upcoming event.

The Kilgore Artwalk will be taking place this Saturday, March 4 in downtown Kilgore from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. This event is for artists to share and sell their artwork and the artists range from age 11 to 78.

