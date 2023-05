TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Shelbie Glover, President and CEO of the Lindale Area Chamber of Commerce, stopped by East Texas Live on Wednesday to talk about the upcoming Lindale Championship Rodeo.

The rodeo will take place from Thursday, May 18 until Saturday, May 20, from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Cross Brand Cowboy Church Arena. It will be free to attend thanks to ticket sponsors.

For more information, visit the Lindale Chamber of Commerce’s website.