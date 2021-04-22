Use your East Texas Giving Day donations to enrich arts education through Young Audiences

EAST TEXAS (KETK) Every day, many students across East Texas and the state have the opportunity to learn about the arts, and a statewide organization is helping make that possible, and you can help them.

The North East Texas chapter of Young Audiences provides opportunities or students who may not otherwise get them. The are participating in East Texas Giving Day again this year and are looking for your financial support.

They are an arts-in-education organization, focusing on enhancing the education of all northeast Texas students by providing arts rich experiences during the school day.

East Texas Giving Day is an 18-hour day of giving that provides critical funding for our area nonprofits. This year the date is April 27.

Last year, even in the midst of a pandemic, more than $2.2 million was raised for nonprofits all over the area.

To participate in East Texas Giving Day, a nonprofit must be located in, or primarily serve, one of the 32 counties in East Texas Communities Foundation’s (ETCF) service area.

The 32 counties served by ETCF include: