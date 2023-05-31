JEFFERSON, Texas (KETK) – The UT Health Science Center will have a free Health and Resource Fair on June 10 at the Jefferson Community Center.

Peggy Walker with the Jefferson Lion’s Club and Dr. Vanessa Casanova with the UT Health Science Center School of Medicine stopped by East Texas Live on Wednesday to talk about all the opportunities available at the fair, which will take place from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.

There will be a free lunch, gift card drawings, vision screenings, blood pressure tests, glucose tests, vaccinations, car seat inspections, BMI checks, cholesterol screenings and more. UT Health’s Mobile Mammography Screenings are available by appointment if you call 903-590-7844.

For the kids, there will be a meet and greet with Jefferson law enforcement and free fingerprinting.

“We have all kinds of things, we just need people to come,” Walker said. “It’s all free, no cost, and you can learn a lot of things about your health and available resources for Marion County.”

Walker said this showcase allows them to shine a light on the many resources available in Marion County that residents might not be aware they have.