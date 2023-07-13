TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Representatives from the University of Texas at Tyler University Academy stopped by East Texas Live on Thursday to talk about everything the school does to support their students.

UTTUA is a K-12 charter school that is part of UT Tyler, Superintendent Jo An Simmons explained. They have free tuition and focus on a STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) education.

“At the end of the day, what truly makes us different, I think it all comes down to our teachers, our families and the opportunities that we provide,” Simmons said.

Tyler Campus Director Kelly Dyer said their class size cap is one of the major benefits of their school. Another major benefit is their hands-on project-based learning system and free dual credit classes for high school students.

“It’s equivalent to around $25,000 savings for families, and those students are going into their junior year with university credit,” Dyer said.

They are currently accepting applications for K-12 on all campuses, which are located in Tyler, Longview and Palestine.

To learn more about UTTUA, visit their website.