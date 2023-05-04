This post is sponsored content.

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Shawn Piatz with ORE System in San Antonio stopped by East Texas Live on Thursday to talk about their campaign to help veterans through gaming.

Their campaign is called With Them and its goal is to help reduce the stigma veterans face when discussing their mental health issues by sharing the stories of veterans through their game.

The game will also help healthcare providers by providing them with data from veterans while they play the game.

For more information visit With Them online.