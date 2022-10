TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The East Texas Crisis Center visited East Texas Live on Monday to discuss Domestic Violence Awareness Month and their “Voices of Hope” music event.

The event is this Thursday Oct. 13 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at True Vine Brewing Company. Three local musicians will preform at the event and speeches discussing the impact of domestic violence and the services ETCC provides.

