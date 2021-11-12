Walk to End Alzheimer’s returns in full swing

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Kathy Shockley, Program Director, with the Alzheimer’s Association stopped by East Texas Live to talk about the Walk to End Alzheimer’s.

In 2020, the walk was altered to accommodate to COVID-19 restrictions and Shockley said they are excited to all walk together again in person.

The Walk to End Alzheimer’s takes place Saturday, Nov. 13. The opening ceremony starts at 8 a.m. on the UT Tyler campus in Patriot Plaza.

The walk is pet friendly and participants are encouraged to wear purple. You may register ahead online or register at the walk.

All of the proceeds raised contribute to the Alzheimer’s Association’s services being free for those in need.