MOUNT VERNON, Texas (KETK) – Warrior Spirit Project is one of the two non-profits from Franklin County participating in East Texas Giving Day this year.

Put on by the East Texas Communities Foundation, this year’s online donation event will be on April 25.

Their mission is to bolster purpose and strengthen the spirit of Veterans and First Responders through Yoga, Dogs and Dirt, offering tools for resilience, growth, and meaningful community engagement.

