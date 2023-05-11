WHITEHOUSE, Texas (KETK) – Whitehouse ISD is finding ways to remove the language barrier, and is planning a demonstration of the new technology next week.

Using a live translation software and earpiece, Whitehouse ISD is giving the community, students and parents a way to communicate with district staff without having a translator present.

The technology is called Timekettle translation earbuds, and they translate what one person says into the other person’s earbud in 0.5-3 seconds. It reports 95% accuracy in 40 languages and 93 accents.

There will be an ESL parent engagement activity Tuesday, May 16 at Cain Elementary in Whitehouse at 5:30 p.m. where parents can see first-hand how new tech will be implemented across the district.

Whitehouse ISD ESL Coordinator Pedro Tamez and Timekettle Liaison Lance Lui stopped by East Texas Live on Thursday to talk about the technology.

“What we are essentially doing is giving our community and our students, our parents, the opportunity to have language barriers removed in their way of communicating with district staff, whether it’s teachers, administrators or anyone on campus,” Tamez said.

The earpieces look like plain wireless earbuds, but they are powerful. Using the app, you can translate in real time with a voice and text translation.

“This is something that schools have struggled with for a long time, and we’re just glad we can provide a solution for this purpose,” Liu said.

For more information, visit Whitehouse ISD or Timekettle’s website.