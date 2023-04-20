DIANA, Texas (KETK) – Windridge Therapeutic Equestrian Center is one of the only organizations from Upshur County participating in East Texas Giving Day.

Put on by the East Texas Communities Foundation, this year’s online donation event will be on April 25.

Their mission is to enhance the quality of life for children, adults, and veterans with disabilities or mental health needs using equine-assisted services.

If you’d like to donate to them, you can find their specific donation page by clicking here.