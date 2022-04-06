MURCHISON, Texas (KETK) After taking a break due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Pegasus Project Horse Rescue will be holding their annual Wings Over Pegasus fundraiser next weekend.

The airplane and equine extravaganza is scheduled for Saturday, April 16 from 11 a.m .to 4 p.m. The air show will start at 1 p.m. It’s a family-friendly atmosphere located at 7111 FM 2339 in Murchison.

There will also be face-painting, the Easter Bunny, an Easter egg hunt, gourmet food trucks, a raffle drawing for two roundtrip tickets on Southwest Airlines, Stearman airplane rides, a tennis ball toss contest and a flour bomb competition.

“Wings Over Pegasus is a wonderful opportunity for our team to welcome the residents of East Texas onto our ranch to help spread awareness about at-risk horses in our community. The day is a celebration of our fantastic rescue horses in need of loving homes. The cool airplanes and amazing airshow attract a wide variety of people to the ranch where they can personally connect to the magic of Pegasus.” Allyson DeCanio, President of The Pegasus Project

This event is to raise awareness about the lifesaving work The Pegasus Project does year-round to care for neglected horses in East Texas.

