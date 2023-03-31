TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Mary White, president of the board of directors of the Winnsboro Center for the Arts visited East Texas Live on Friday to discuss the High School Art Competition and Exhibition.

The 9th annual competition is an opportunity for high school artists from 16 districts across northeast Texas to get their art displayed in a art gallery and judged by professional artists.

Student artists will be competing for $1,000 in prizes and a scholarship that will be awarded to a qualified senior.

This year is the center’s third year hosting the competition and exhibition. The center is a “multidisciplinary arts center with a mission to

engage people in the arts through educational programming, cultural experiences and entertainment.”

The exhibition will be at the Winnsboro Center for the Arts from April 1 to 29.

For more information, visit the Winnsboro Center for the Arts online.