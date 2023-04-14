WINNSBORO, Texas (KETK) – The Winnsboro Center for the Arts is one of the 14 organizations from Wood County participating in East Texas Giving Day this year.

Put on by the East Texas Communities Foundation, this year’s online donation event will be on April 25.

This organization engages people in the arts through educational programming, cultural experiences, and entertainment. Their vision is to integrate the arts into community life.

If you’d like to donate to them, you can find their specific donation page by clicking here.