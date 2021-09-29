Wiseman Ministries talks recent award, service to East Texas community

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Executive Director of Wiseman Ministries, Tim Wiseman, stopped by East Texas Live to talk about the services his non-profit provides and the award recently given to them by Sloan Law Firm.

They have a food program where they distribute hot meals and food boxes to families. They also have a year-long program for people who are struggling and trying to come out of any life-controlling issue they might have.

Wiseman Indisutries was recognized by Sloan Law Firm for all the services they provide to the community.

To help out, Wiseman is always looking for volunteers. You can find more information, volunteer, or contact Wiseman Ministries at WisemanMinistries.org.

You can register a nonprofit doing great things in your community at this link.