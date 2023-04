PALESTINE, Texas (KETK) – Women on the Rock is one of the five non-profits from Anderson County participating in East Texas Giving Day.

Put on by the East Texas Communities Foundation, this year’s online donation event will be April 25.

Women on the Rock’s mission is to provide a safe and loving transitional home for women to break free from addiction, and find freedom in Christ.

If you would like to donate to Women on the Rock, click here to find their specific donation page.