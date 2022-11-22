LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Christmas will be here before you know it and if you’re looking to get some gifts, the Women’s Center of East Texas has their Hope’s Closet Christmas Extravaganza underway.

“We accept donations of holiday items year-round and store them until about a week before Thanksgiving. On Christmas Extravaganza Day, there’s a line outside the door before we open. People put it on their calendars,” said Casey Tolbert, retail director of the four stores.

Hope’s Closet has been serving East Texas for over 20 years. There are two stores in Longview, one in Marshall, and one in Kilgore.

“At our thrift store you can find clothing, accessories, furniture, linens, books, appliances, knick-knacks and so much more,” Tolbert said. “There’s even a boutique section for those who seek gently used, high-priced brand name items offered at low prices.”

Proceeds from Hope’s Closet stores help fund life-changing services provided by the Women’s Center of East Texas at no cost to clients/survivors.

The Women’s Center assists survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault, and sex trafficking. Clients of the Women’s Center shop for free at Hope’s Closet stores. They’re able to pick out exactly what they need to recover and rebuild.

To learn more information about their organization, you can visit their website here.