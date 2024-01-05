TYLER, Texas (KETK) -Tavie Spivey stopped by East Texas Live to chat about a World Premier Elvis Tribute that’s coming to Gilmer.
The show will happen on Jan. 7 at Gilmer’s Civic Center. For tickets call 832-312-0074.
by: Angela Berry
Posted:
Updated:
TYLER, Texas (KETK) -Tavie Spivey stopped by East Texas Live to chat about a World Premier Elvis Tribute that’s coming to Gilmer.
The show will happen on Jan. 7 at Gilmer’s Civic Center. For tickets call 832-312-0074.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now