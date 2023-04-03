TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Amy Baskin, executive director of Young Audiences of Northeast Texas visited East Texas Live on Monday to discuss their 12th annual Arts in Education Awards.

The awards are the organization’s attempt to honor school teachers for their contributions to art education in schools. There are four awards presented, the Rising Star Award, the Elementary School Award, the Middle School Award and the High School Award.

The 2023 award winners are as follows

Rising Star Award Remington Foster, assistant choir director, Marshall High School

Elementary School Award Bobi Jo Friesen, music specialist, Brown Elementary School

Middle School Award Jaylon Stewart, lead band director, Chapel Hill Junior High School

High School Award Madalyn Evans, visual art, Rains High School



To learn more about the awards and the organization behind them, visit Young Audiences of Northeast Texas online.