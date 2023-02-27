TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Terry McJilton and Vivian McElligott with the Zonta Club joined East Texas Live to share information about their 48th annual Antiques Show and Sell.

The event will take place from Friday, March 3 to Sunday, March 5 at the Maude Cobb Activity Center from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and then 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.

The Zonta Club of Greater East Texas is part of an international corporation and works to improve conditions for women and empower woman. The Antiques Show and Sell is their leading fundraiser for this cause.

This event will have people from 11 different states who come in to share some of the best antiques, furniture and jewelry that they have to offer.

For more information, watch the video above or visit their website.