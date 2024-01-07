LINDALE, Texas (KETK) – A local 57-year-old man is using one brushstroke at a time to overcome the unexpected.

Photo courtesy of Richard Howell Jr.

“I actually did that. That surprises me,” said Richard Howell Jr., stroke victim.

The Lindale native was spending his days as a pharmacy manager at Eagle Pharmacy when last summer a hemorrhagic stroke left him paralyzed on his right side.

“They’re still trying to determine if I can walk again. If I can ever have real use of my right arm or not,” said Howell.

Howell said it has been a difficult journey. At times asking god to just take him, but he never gave up and found a way to channel his emotions.

“This incident has reawakened my desire to paint and my desire to do something other than just sit around and watch TV,” said Howell.

Howell, who is right-handed, now is painting beautiful pictures with his non-dominant hand, and just like in life, there can be little bumps along the way.

“I left the runs on there because I screw up, I’ve screwed up life, but I’m working on it but till I quit painting, those lines will stay there,” said Howell.

He added that the imperfections now have a special meaning, that he hopes people will take to heart.

“It’s something different and people tell me to love the drips, I laugh because I’m the biggest drip of all,” said Howell.

He’s letting his art show the important message of never giving up.

“You have the time, more so, put it towards something positive, instead of staying back and letting it become a negative,” said Howell.

Howell knows his healing journey will be a long one, but will never stop fighting, until he is able to hug his family again one day.