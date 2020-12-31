East Texas mother asks community to help locate her 16-year-old daughter and her friend

BULLARD, Texas (KETK)- An East Texas mother is asking people to help find her 16-year-old daughter and her daughter’s friend of the same age.

Madelyn Roberts and Savannah Case were last seen on Christmas night. They were students at Bullard High School.

Natalie Roberts, Madelyn’s mother, believes that the girls planned to leave. She found a note that had a list of things they might need if they were away.

Natalie hopes the teenagers return home soon. She has used Facebook to reach out to people and try to find them.

One of her posts has been shared more than 2,000 times.

Natalie said she is also praying that that her daughter reaches out soon.

“We love you Madelyn so much and she knows that. We will come get her wherever she is. I just want to hug her and never let her go,” added Natalie.

A runaway case has also been filed with the Bullard Police Department.

If you have any information about the girls, call 9-1-1.

