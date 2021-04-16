East Texas motorcycle club is giving back to veterans in need

LINDALE, Texas (KETK) – Bad Decisions MC Cherokee County is rallying the community to serve those who serve. The club is hosting “Operation V-A Care Package,” an essential supply drive to benefit veterans in need and living in hospice care.

The group is described as a brotherhood that bands together to help the community and each other in any way possible. They are proving those words with their event this weekend.This idea came to life because the motorcycle club has a few veteran members who know what it’s like to face hard times.

Bad Decisions is asking for the community’s help in this project, urging folks to go out to C&C Breakroom in Lindale. There, they will be collecting a $5 entry fee or an equal donation of personal hygiene items our veterans can use daily.

Examples of donation items the veterans need are:

Men’s and women’s underwear

T-shirt

Shower shoes

Sweat suits

Toothbrushes

Toothpaste

Deodorant

The most requested item is women’s sports bras. All donations must be new and in the original packaging.

“Basically with COVID happening and everybody being locked in their houses and away from the public, this is a way to get the public aware that people are in need, and to get back together, and just bind together as human beings.” “Fallout”, Secretary of Bad Decisions

Along with the donation drive, the club’s event will be full of fun. There will be live bands, bike games, food and drinks.

If you can’t make it out to the Lindale event, Bad Decisions will continue donations.

There are three drop-off points for donations: Archangel Vape Shop, Country Seamstress, and C&C Breakroom.