East Texas non-profit helping people without prescription insurance access medications

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – Over 30 million Americans don’t have health insurance. That means many people in the country are not getting the medications they need to improve their health or to survive.

Community RX in Nacogdoches, a small nonprofit established in 2001, is trying to decrease that number by getting people without prescription health insurance their medications through patient assistance programs.

The location is not a pharmacy itself. They act as a middle-man between the doctors who prescribe the medications and the pharmaceutical companies who offer programs and distribute patient medications.

The whole process is simple. After a patient is prescribed medications by their doctor, Community RX helps with the application process for different pharmaceutical assistant programs. Then, the application must be approved by the prescribing doctor and the pharmaceutical company.

“I was a social worker for 25 years in Colorado. I never saw any program like this. So, little Nacogdoches is on the cutting edge of this sort of thing. And, what we do is not rocket science, but it really helps people who are just desperate to get their medication and just cannot afford it and cannot go through the process. Sometimes they don’t have a computer and they don’t have the means to go through the process themselves.” Ana Kay Johnson, Executive Director with Community RX Help

Executive Director Anna Kay Johnson says they help anywhere between 300 to 600 people every year and hopes that number will continue to grow. The non-profit’s services don’t stop at application help. They continue to help clients with medication management including calling in refills every few months and making sure their medications get shipped to where they need to go.

To access this program, there are a few requirements that must be met. Patients must live in or be seen by a doctor in Nacogdoches, Angelina, Shelby, or San Augustine county. The medication prescribed cannot be a generic brand. Clients must be able to show a valid driver license and have a social security card or proof of residency. This service is also only available to low/moderate income patients. During the screening process, clients must show a proof of income which can be a pay stub or tax return.

Community RX Help services are only available by appointment. To schedule on, call (936) 568-0055. Their office hours are Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 12 and 1 p.m to 3.