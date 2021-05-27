East Texas nonprofit is offering a shopping experience for teen foster girls

LINDALE, Texas (KETK) — KEEPS Boutique in Lindale, a ministry of Living Alternatives, serves girls, 13 to 18, in the state foster care system.

The boutiqueon the Living Alternatives campus and is stocked with new, brand-name clothes. All items are donated. One contributor is based in Los Angeles and donates regularly to the KEEPS cause.

Foster girls all over East Texas are invited to book an appointment at the boutique and have a personalized shopping experience. During their shopping spree, they can pick out and try on whatever clothing they want. Each teenager will leave with six clothing items.

“We just want to communicate that they (the girls) are so valuable and worthy of beautiful things and new things, and that all of us that are devoting our whole life to this ministry, and all the people that donate whether it’s the actual clothing, or the finances,” Emily Huerta, director of KEEPS, said. “That’s showing the girls who come that there are people who are willing to give because they care.”

While shopping, the girls often talk about struggles they are facing. This allows bonds to be built with mentor-like figures and for the KEEPers to pray with the foster girls.

“People can see it as just some clothing items, but we really hope that when they’re here, they really feel how valuable they are through relationships and conversation,” Rebekah Sinke, Boutique Keeper said “And then, when they take these pieces home we hope they remember the experience of being here. But, we also just want them to know who they really are and that there’s people that do love them and want relationship with them”

The girls are invited to shop at the boutique as often as they would like. Shopping only is available by appointment. To make an appointment, call (903) 593 – 3522 or visit their website KEEPS Boutique | Living Alternatives.

The organization started in 2008, when Huerta was 15. At the time, she felt incredibly blessed, so she wanted to help girls her age who were not as fortunate. Now the organization helps hundreds of foster girls every year.

KEEPS also hosts Girls Night Out events throughout the year, works with local group homes, and is gearing up for its annual summer camp that will take place in June. All of these events, including its summer camp, are free to any girl in foster care.

