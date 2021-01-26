East Texas officer to receive kidney donation after recovering from COVID-19

GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – It’s been a long road for Tracy Wayne Freeman, a man in need of a kidney who finally found a match in early December.

KETK first reported this story a month ago, telling the journey of Freeman and his donor, 25-year-old Alyssa Mathews. Their original surgery date was scheduled for Dec. 29.

The day before the surgery, he tested positive for COVID-19.

According to an update on Facebook, he was experiencing severe fatigue along with other symptoms.

“I want to thank our family and friends for all the care. They have helped me with groceries and medications and brought food,” a Facebook post said. “Thank you all for your calls and prayers.”

Freeman is on the road to recovery, and now a new surgery date has been set. Feb. 16. is the new surgery date.

The procedure will be done at Baylor, and Freeman will be there for over a month.

A GoFundMe account has been set up to help with the expenses. The fundraising goal is $7,500.