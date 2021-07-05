East Texas Oil Museum displaying Bill Wittliff’s photographs of Mexican cowboys

Photos by Bill Whitliff are on view at the East Texas Oil Museum.

KILGORE, Texas (KETK) — The East Texas Oil Museum at Kilgore College is presenting “Vaquero: Genesis of the Texas Cowboy” through Sept. 4.

The exhibit features 62 photos with bilingual narrative text that reveal the muscle, sweat and drama that went into roping a calf in thick brush or breaking a wild horse in the saddle,” says information from the museum.

The photos were taken in the early 1970s by Bill Wittliff, who is best known as a writer, producer and director on movies and TV series. His credits include ‘Country,” “Honeysuckle Rose” “Red Headed Stranger” and “Lonesome Dove.”

A distinguished photographer, Wittliff’s work was published in “Vaquero: Genesis of the Texas Cowboy” as well as “La Vida Brinca” and “A Book of Photographs from Lonesome Dove.”

The photos were taken in the early 1970s by while Wittliff was on a ranch in northern Mexico where the vaqueros worked cattle in traditional ways. The exhibition was created by the Wittliff Collections at the Alkek Library at Texas State University in San Marcos.

The museum is open Wednesdays through Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.