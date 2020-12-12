East Texas organization raffling off vintage Mustang to support victims of abuse

TYLER, Texas (KETK)- The East Texas Crisis Center is a non-profit organization that provides a safe place for victims of assault and abuse. Their annual car raffle is one of their biggest fundraisers of the year.

For 2020, a Nacogdoches woman donated a 1965 Mustang coupe. The East Texas Crisis Center said the holidays are already a busy time for them, and they’re getting even more calls now since people are spending more time at home.

If you are interested in participating in this raffle you can buy tickets online at autoandcycleshow.com/raffle

You can also purchase tickets at Traditions Restaurant at 6205 South Broadway Avenue, Tyler TX 75703.

The winner we be selected on February 21, 2021 at the East Texas Auto and Cycle Show at Harvey Convention Center.