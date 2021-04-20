East Texas police officer makes little girl’s day during traffic stop

TEXARKANA, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas police officer gave a young girl a day she likely won’t soon forget.

Last week, Officer Darren Jones of the Texarkana Police Department pulled over Tendra Washington in Texarkana. Washington said that he was “very nice, explained the situation, and gave her a warning.

Her daughter, Tahlise, was sitting in the back seat and was “very nervous.” She is currently a first-grader at Liberty Eylau Elementary School.

Tahlise asked Officer Jones if she could see his bike and he gladly said yes and talked to her about other things needed to do his job. Washington wrote about her daughter’s positive experience on Facebook.

“Shout out to the Texarkana, Texas Police Department. You made her day Officer Jones.” Tendra Washington

Jones went on to say that he was doing his job and explained why he wanted to make a positive impression on young Tahlise’s life.