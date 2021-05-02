East Texas production company brings community together for “Unity” music video

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas production company filmed a music video in Tyler for their new song, “Unity.”

The music video was shot at Bergfeld Park in Tyler, and the song is about uniting communities and combatting hate. Awaken Music Productions put out a call on Facebook, asking for volunteers of all ages to come out and participate.

The story behind the video is about groups of people with different beliefs coming together despite conflicting views.

“Politics is like the main thing that kind of divides people,” said Samual McGill, co-owner of Awaken Music Productions. “Like, if you don’t believe the same way that the other person believes, well you hate them or you don’t like them. But the goal of the song is we look beyond that and we understand that we all bleed the same blood, so we love each other.”

McGill said he writes, sings and produces music. He and his best friend created Awaken Music Productions in January after dreaming about working in the music business for a while.

According to McGill, they produce a different type of Christian music that he hopes will appeal to audiences that don’t normally listen to the genre.

He describes his music as inspirational, and he likes writing songs with meaning.

The video is slated to premiere on May 30 at the Square in Tyler and will be available on apps like Spotify and Apple Music.