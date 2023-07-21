LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – East Texas children are being helped this school year through a shoe drive that aims to collect 2,500 new shoes.

“I hope these children are very happy to get these shoes,” said Carol Chavez, Buckner Westminster Place Senior Living Community resident.

Chavez has lived at Buckner Westminster Place for almost three years. She lived in an orphanage until the age of 11, and said anytime someone donated items like shoes to them it was a huge blessing.

“At Christmas, they came on holidays and they donated money, so like Christmas, we could go shopping, we got five bucks I remember that,” said Chavez.

Now she is giving back to the East Texas community by helping local radio station KVNE and Buckner Family Services back to school shoe drive.

Letting children know someone cares for them.

“Just remember how much it means to you and the people that loved you enough to make this possible for you,” said Chavez.

Dick and Beth Rabenhorst also joined the group to help. They’re missionaries that have seen Buckner’s work firsthand in South Brazil.

“To be able to be a part of that ministry and then to come here to Buckner and to be able to share in the needs of the children here is very special for us,” said Beth Rabenhorst, Buckner Westminster resident.

She added that they have worked in several third world countries and are glad that they can help children in their own community.

“Just by having this crusade or campaign, we are finding that there are many children that need something. Even in our community,” said Dick Rabenhorst, Buckner Westminster Resident.

The residents of Buckner Westminster set a goal to raise $1,600 to buy new shoes. On Friday they got to find out how many pairs they were able to get.

“We’re celebrating the 83 shoes that we’ve collected that will be used in the back-to-school supply train,” said David Unnel, executive director, Buckner Westminster

Chavez said she wasn’t sure if they would reach the goal this year but she was amazed by the results.

“To know that we reach that goal was exciting, really was, so that made our heart feel really good,” said Chavez.

If you would like to donate a pair of shoes you still have time. Drop-off locations in Tyler and Longview will be accepting shoes until July 31st.