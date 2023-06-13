BROWNSBORO, Texas (KETK) – Two East Texas students and a Henderson County superintendent have won a national contest for being the most spirited.

Varsity Brands, known for their academic apparel and memorabilia items, held their annual School Spirit Awards recognizing the ‘unsung heroes’ that reinforce the strong correlation between school spirit, involvement and achievement.

STUDENT

The student award for 2023 went to Noah Harris, a senior this year at Brownsboro High School.

Courtesy: Brownsboro ISD

Varsity Brands says Noah started buying into school spirit when he was in sixth grade and has never looked back. Over the years, he’s participated in:

Brownsboro’s theatre competition

One Act Play

Held leadership roles in the “Grizzly Gang”, a student club focused on encouraging school spirit

Announcer for several athletic events

“So very well deserved, and we are so proud to see you representing Brownsboro ISD in this NATION wide contest,” the district posted Thursday in a Facebook post.

MASCOT

Courtesy: Bishop Thomas K. Gorman Catholic School

The award for the most spirited mascot this year went to Kaela Young from Bishop T.K. Gorman Catholic School in Tyler.

Her nomination describes Kaela as a three-time all-American mascot and that has brought to life the joy of Bishop Gorman Catholic School through her creative and prop-laden routines at pep rallies, games and special events alike.

According to a Facebook post by the school, Kaela joined the Crusaders as their mascot back in 2020.

She also volunteers at the local food bank and is the “voice of Bishop Gorman,” presenting the schools’ daily announcements.

SUPERINTENDENT

Courtesy: Brownsboro ISD

The winner of the 2023 superintendent award is also from Brownsboro ISD.

Dr. Keri Hampton’s nomination describes her as a hardworking professional and humble servant leader who is always looking for new ways to encourage, support and cheer on her students, teachers and staff members.

It also says that Dr. Hampton celebrates everyone’s individual success, no matter how big or small.

She has assisted in the launch of several programs including a new swim team and an Esports team.

Hampton was named superintendent of Brownsboro ISD back in 2019, and served as the Assistant Superintendent previous to that.

“Varsity Brands is thrilled to honor the 2023 Varsity Brands School Spirit Award winners…The demonstration of leadership, innovation and commitment displayed by this group of winners is inspirational and evident of the positive impact it can have on schools and student performance.” Adam Blumenfeld, CEO of Varsity Brands

In 2014, Varsity Brands released a study revealing the powerful link between school spirit, involvement, achievement and self-confidence. They found that students with higher levels of spirit perform better academically, are more involved, and feel happier and more connected to their schools and communities.