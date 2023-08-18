TYLER, Texas (KETK) — A young woman handmade four pillows for the family of Deputy Lorenzo Bustos who was killed in the line of duty in July of 2022.

Calee Tilton is a 16-year-old from Palestine, Texas. According to Smith County Sheriff’s Office, Tilton was able to use four law enforcement patrol shirts along with patches from the individual agencies that Deputy Lorenzo Bustos had worked for.

Photo Courtesy of Smith County Sheriff's Office

“The pillows have the inscription of the nickname Deputy Bustos called his wife and each of his children. Thank you so much, Calee. The family was overwhelmed by this act of kindness,” said Smith County Sherriff’s Office.