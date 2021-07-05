East Texas teenager with disability creates business painting addresses on curbs as way to give back

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — After getting the idea through social media, a Tyler teenager with a disability has started a business in which he paints addresses on curbs in front of homes.

Josh Sanders has a disability that makes it hard for him to move but that doesn’t stop him from wanting to help others and make a difference.

He uses a wheelchair and with the help of a friend travels around East Texas painting addresses on curbs and homes. He also has stencils that allow him to add other designs such as flags.

He learned from a firsthand experience how important it is for an address to be clearly visible from the curb in front of a home.

“That kind of came to my attention whenever an ambulance pulled up outside our our house one day and it wasn’t for us apparently. They got mixed up between the houses.”

Sanders donates part of what he earns in his address-painting business to Ambucs, an organization dedicated to helping those with disabilities.

Although born without the ability to move, Sanders, who is now 17, has gained some movement.

“Overtime, I started getting mobility in my arms, I wasn’t even supposed to live past a certain age,” he said.

“Having others help me, I wanted to give back and help others the same way. … It’s just a great feeling seeing others happy.”

You can find his facebook page here: (20+) Josh Sanders | Facebook