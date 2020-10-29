East Texas to receive $2.5 million in Homeland Security grants to improve safety

EAST TEXAS (KETK) – The Office of the Governor’s Homeland Security Division has awarded $2.5 million in grants to help prevent terrorism and improve security in the region.

The public safety grants were distributed to by the East Texas Council of Governments to 22 law enforcement agencies, cities and counties as part of an effort to improve national preparedness, the announcement said.

The city of Tyler received $82,000 for an Explosive Ordnance Regional Response Team and Longview was awarded $66,000 for a Regional Hazardous Materials Team. Several cities — Palestine, Pittsburg, Henderson, Gladewater, Palestine, Athens, Chandler, Yantis, Gun Barrel City and Frankston — received money to improve communication equipment.