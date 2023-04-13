CROCKETT, Texas (KETK) – Gov. Greg Abbott announced on Thursday that Crockett will be hosting a Music Friendly Texas Community workshop as its first step in the certification process of becoming apart of the Texas Music Office (TMO) Music Friendly Texas program.

The shop will be co-hosted by City of Crockett, Discover Crockett and the Crockett Area Chamber of Commerce and will be held on Thursday, April 20.

“Music is key to the Texas brand and to our local economies,” Abbott said. “I thank the Texas Music Office for helping communities large and small develop creative partnerships and grow new jobs. Working alongside local leaders like those in Crockett, we can ensure Texas communities have the tools needed to succeed.”

Chip Adams, TMO Community Relations and Outreach Specialist, will be at the workshop to explain the designation, benefits of becoming certified and answer any questions attendees might have.

TMO’s Music Friendly Texas program is the first in the nation since it was introduced by TMO in 2016. Participation in the program “provides Texas communities with a network for fostering music industry development and sends a clear message to industry professionals that certified communities are serious about attracting and developing music industry growth,” a release from the Abbott Press Office stated.

When fully certified, the City of Crockett will join the other 42 Texas cities that have already earned the Music Friendly Texas designation.

These three East Texas cities that have earned the designation:

Lindale

Nacogdoches

Marshall

These East Texas cities are in the process of being designated:

Carthage

Texarkana

Lufkin

Tyler

Crockett

You can join the workshop virtually on April 20 by clicking here.