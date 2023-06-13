TYLER, Texas (KETK) — KETK News is highlighting the ladies making big moves from the Piney Woods. This week, we introduce you to the owner of a business that is boiling with success.

Meet Amanda Longacre of Texarkana, the owner of Catch Me If You Can.

The Tyler restaurant is best known for its swamp fries which Amanda Longacre described as “a mixture of fries with cheese, our homemade chicken and sausage, gumbo, grilled shrimp, Cajun ranch, and more cheese.”

Longacre wants her business to be more than just a place to eat.

“There are so many out there who don’t have family,” said Longacre. “I want them to feel like, when they walk through the door, that they are part of our family.”

Catch Me If You Can started inside a green food truck, which inspired their green restaurant’s color. East Texans came to love the Cajun-style homemade food so much that Catch Me If You Can was able to take their business from wheels to tables, opening their first sit-down restaurant in Tyler.

“My goal is to have people come in and feel like they are at home eating dinner around the table with their family, which is why I chose the decor that we have,” said Longacre.

The unique decor holds a special place in Longacre’s heart. Her customers gifted the tables and chairs, the plates hung on the walls were from her late mother’s home, and there’s a photo of her two sons sitting on the outdoor deck more than a decade before she bought the storefront.

“All I started was with a food truck, and I wasn’t sure if we were going to make it or not, but here we are,” said Longacre.

She credits her seafood success to her family and loyal customers.