TYLER, Texas (KETK) – KETK News is highlighting the ladies making big moves from Piney Woods. This week, we will introduce you to someone with healing hands.

Meet Angie Ortiz of Tyler, a massage therapist at Living Well.

“It makes me feel really happy when I am able to help somebody and feel the muscles release as they do too,” Ortiz said.

Ortiz finds peace in helping East Texans renew, refresh and relax.

“I help people that carry a lot of stress on their body,” said Ortiz. “Everybody’s stresses carry differently, so it’s just to give them relief and healing.”

People come to Ortiz for healing. Whether mental, physical or emotional, she creates a safe space no matter the issue.

“I also do emotional release techniques with my clients; that’s when a lot of times we carry anger or trauma in our bodies that we don’t know, or that we even had it trapped in our bodies,” said Ortiz.

Ortiz believes everyone needs a massage because she believes the benefits are endless.

“Massage has been used for so many years, but we’re kind of just leaning more to medicine,” said Ortiz. “A lot of times, that’s just a bandaid and working out through the muscle and releasing it, that brings healing that we were already created with.”

Soothing, comforting and alleviating stress is what brings Ortiz joy.

“I enjoy helping them and for them to tell me, ‘Man, that was an incredible massage. I feel so much better.’ You know, and that’s my goal is to help as many people feel better,” said Ortiz.

She is changing lives one session at a time.