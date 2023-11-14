TYLER, Texas (KETK) – KETK News is highlighting the ladies making big moves from Piney Woods. This week, we will introduce you to someone who is a light in the community.

Meet Christi Sowell of Whitehouse, the program director at the Fostering Collective in Tyler

“We recruit, and we shepherd Christ in our families to help children in foster care,” said Christi Sowell. “We just kind of fill in the gaps and just rally the church to step up.”

Sowell is the mother of five. After adopting her four daughters and learning more about the foster care system, she wanted to help more children.

“So through our adoption process, God just broke my heart,” said Sowell. “We just learned about so many kids that needed forever families.”

Sowell works alongside parents who are navigating the path of adoption, giving them all the resources they need in hopes more people will open their homes.

“We send casseroles home with moms all the time when they get a new placement or just having a bad day; let’s drop dinner off so they don’t have to worry about cooking,” said Sowell.

The Fostering Collective tries to meet any family’s needs, whether getting clothes, driving them to appointments, or after-school activities and counseling.

“My goal is to work ourselves out of a job,” said Sowell. “I don’t even want kids to have to go into foster care.”

Through ministry and support, she creates the path for more forever families.

“If we could just ask the church to really step in and pour into families that are in crisis and struggling and prevent that from ever happening, that’s my goal in life,” said Sowell.