TYLER, Texas (KETK) – KETK News is highlighting the ladies making big moves from the Piney Woods. This week, we head to Tyler and introduce you to two women who give back to the tails of East Texas with every sale.

Meet Cindi Featherston-Shields and Susan Gillespie of Tyler, the faces behind WAGS Upscale Consignment and Boutique.

“As far as furniture, this is the first one, especially, that I know of in East Texas that does the consignment for benefit for the SPCA,” said Gillespie.

She has a background working in consignment, and Featherston-Shields is on the Board of Directors for the SPCA of East Texas.

“What people don’t realize is when you take these animals to the city or the county, chances are very high they’re going to be euthanized,” said Featherston-Shields.

The two women combine their skills to do consignments for a cause.

“We saw the great need that we had here in Smith County for supporting animals because there’s a lot of homeless animals here in Smith County,” said Featherston-Shields. “I don’t think people really recognize that or realize that, so we started WAGS as a way to help fund the SPCA.”

This week, the two ladies celebrated one year in business together.

“We are growing in full as you can tell. The store is completely store to store corner to corner,” said Gillespie. “We’re hoping to continue to grow this way because the community has really stepped up and accepted us, and are enjoying what we’re doing to help with the community.”

All of the price tags you see at WAGS support the tail wags at the SPCA of East Texas.