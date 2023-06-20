PALESTINE, Texas (KETK) — KETK News is highlighting the ladies making big moves from the Piney Woods. This week, we introduce you to a business owner bringing the party to Palestine.

Meet Darlene Bender of Palestine, the owner of Basket Kase.

“People didn’t know what to do, where to go, no place to gather,” said Bender. “Palestine needed a little fun.”

Basket Kase has everything if you need a place to throw a party or are looking for a gift.

“We want the gift to be as special to the giver as it is to the recipient,” said Bender.

Anything you want to be customized, they either have it or will try it.

“We were making a bench back there right now,” said Bender. “We do signs, home decor, pretty much people all day long send us pictures and say, ‘Can you make this?’ And that’s what we do.”

It is business in the front and party in the back at this Palestine store. When you walk in, you will find presents for an occasion. In the back is where you find the axe-throwing lanes and rage room.

“We have the rage room that is just the ultimate satisfying experience because you can go in and break and smash things when you have a bad day when you just need to get out frustration,” said Bender.

They also have a splatter zone.

“The splatter zone is great for kids, but adults love it just as much,” said Bender. “There’s no wrong way to splatter. It’s your masterpiece.”

Bender said the variety of fun that her store offers reflects her everyday life; it is all a Basket Kase.

“It’s growing,” said Bender. “We’re thankful, and everybody in Palestine has been absolutely wonderful.”

She hopes to add an extra splash of fun to Palestine.