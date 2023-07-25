MINEOLA, Texas (KETK) — KETK News is highlighting the ladies making big moves from the Piney Woods. This week, we take you to Wood County and introduce you to a woman who is pouring into young minds.

Meet Elizabeth Dry of Mineola, founder of the non-profit Promise of Peace.

“15 years ago, I started the Promise of Peace Gardens because I saw children being lost and left behind,” said Dry. “They did not have access to other things they needed to be successful and healthy.”

She is dedicated to cultivating food security through education and rooting for change within the community.

“I believe that no child should cry themselves to sleep at night because they’re hungry, and they do,” said Dry.

The passion behind this project was planted after she saw the daily issues children face. Dry spent more than 40 years working as an educator.

“I was a literacy specialist too, and every struggling reader I had, had a poor diet,” said Dry. “When that diet got better, they were more able and apt to learn and be successful.”

She is keeping our communities well-fed and filling young minds with knowledge.

“My goal is to educate all families about how to grow their food or access fresh, healthy food, and then how to prepare that food so that it doesn’t really cost you more time,” said Dry. “It increases the valuable time you have with your family.”

Dry wants to go further than providing children with food and giving them the tools to provide for themselves.

“I won’t know a lot of the things that trickle out, but that was the same thing as an educator I didn’t need to know,” said Dry. “I just wanted to provide and then sow seeds, you know, to grow.”

She hopes to sprout a new way of caring and sharing with one another.

“I’m getting older, and I’m happier than I’ve ever been because of what I’m experiencing here in Mineola,” said Dry. “I want to share that I want everyone to have this joy.”

They are sowing the seeds of change.