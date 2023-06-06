MINEOLA, Texas (KETK) — KETK News is highlighting the ladies making big moves from the Piney Woods. This week, we head to Wood County and introduce you to a pair of creative cousins who are having fun while getting things done.

Meet Karen Musgraves and Cathy Pegues of Golden, they are first cousins, and together they own the Horsefeathers Gallery and Gift Shop.

“We just enjoy being around art, being around people that love art,” said Karen Musgraves.

In their Mineola store, you can find anything from original artwork and pottery to clothing and handmade jewelry.

“We have a rule in my family that if it’s big and heavy, Karen made it, and she has to carry it in,” said Cathy Pegues.

Cathy and Karen said their business supports their habit.

“It’s kind of our sanctuary in a way, you know, where you can be creative, and you meet people,” said Pegues.

The gallery not only features Cathy and Karen’s work but also sells pieces made by other local artists.

“The popup shows we’ve had, have all been women,” said Musgraves. “There’s a ton of artists in East Texas.”

Emerging artists add extra creativity to the crafts made by two East Texas cousins.

“The city of Mineola has really embraced us, very encouraging,” said Pegues. “It’s been great to kind of promote each other. Some people said we’ve needed this, so it’s very gratifying to, you know, be told that.”

When it comes to drawing the line between family and business, Cathy and Karen prove that sometimes, the line can be abstract.