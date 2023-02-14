TYLER, Texas (KETK) – KETK News is highlighting the ladies making big moves from Piney Woods. This week, we introduce you to a Tyler business owner sewing a legacy and making running a store appear seamless.

Meet Georgia Harris of Tyler, the new owner of Mary’s Alterations.

“I’ve always loved fashion,” said Georgia Harris. “Growing up, I was short, everything I had, had to be altered. And luckily, I had a mom that was very good at knowing what needs to be done. And so we’ve been customers of Mary’s Alterations since I was a teenager.”

For the past 40 years, people have traveled to Tyler to have their clothes custom tailored at Mary’s Alterations.

“I ended up working here for about two years and loved it and helped run the business,” said Harris. “I was an apprentice to Mary.”

When Mary decided to retire, Harris said taking over the business seemed to be the perfect fit.

“I love that they had such a good relationship with their customers and the city,” said Harris. “They celebrated the 40th anniversary last year. And so I bought the store just a little before that, but we really made it a big deal for them because they’re the ones that grew this thing to be 40 years in the same community. And that’s just not something you see every day.”

Harris hopes to carry on the legacy and give back to the community.

“I like to volunteer; I like to have an impact,” said Harris. “I serve on the Board of Discovery Science Place. I’m on the City Council in Whitehouse. And so just continuing to have my hands in nonprofits and different things in the community where I know I can be helpful.”

Altering lives for generations, one clean line at a time.