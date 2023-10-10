TYLER, Texas (KETK) – KETK News is highlighting the ladies making big moves from the Piney Woods. This week, we introduce you to a salon owner who is a cut above the rest.

Meet Hayley Cox of Tyler, the owner of Prism Beauty Bar.

“I really want to promote community, not competition,” Cox said. “I want everyone to feel welcome when they come into my business.”

She promotes community through her annual Galentine’s Day event every February, where she invites fellow female business owners to the salon to sell their goods.

“I do charge a vendor fee, but then I donate that to a nonprofit,” Cox said. “Our last Galentine’s, we donated to Therapet.”

Cox gives back while celebrating each other’s success.

“We just have a good time and network and celebrate being female business owners together,” Cox said. “We have to stick together.”

Clients come for a haircut but stay for the conversation.

“Customers tell us everything,” Cox said. “So, I really take that seriously, and I really like to build those relationships with our customers.”

Cox opened the beauty salon nine years ago and prides herself on the trust of her clients.

“I actually got my degree in psychology to be able to help me better assist my clients who told me everything or need advice,” Cox said.

Sometimes, Cox touches more hearts than hair.