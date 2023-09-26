TYLER, Texas (KETK) – KETK News is highlighting the ladies making big moves from Piney Woods. This week, we introduce you to a florist in Whitehouse who uses her passion for plants to earn a living.

Meet Katie Kinsey of Whitehouse, the owner of Flowers by Primrose.

“In 2003, I started working in my yard and harvesting things out of my garden and bringing them in and making arrangements, and that kind of started the whole thing,” said Katie Kinsey.

It started as a hobby. Then, the business bloomed once people saw Kinsey’s flowers.

“I can put my passion and my work into these flowers, and it makes other people happy, but it also fulfills me and takes care of my needs financially,” said Kinsey.

She is mentoring young girls when she is not working as a florist.

“I go to Green Acres Baptist Church and have been going there for several years,” said Kinsey. “I work in the youth ministry, so I work with tenth-grade girls and just love those girls.”

Flowers by Primrose sells more than just floral arrangements. You can find anything from candles and clothes to gift baskets and bracelets.

“A lot of gift items, things that you might want for someone if they’re in the hospital,” said Kinsey. “We do funerals, we do weddings, we do birthdays, anniversaries, all of it.”

Taking the good with the bad, Kinsey is there to celebrate the special moments and provide comfort during the somber ones.

“I have found that this is just really beyond anything I ever thought I could do,” said Kinsey. “It’s just really kind of been amazing to see that this has come this far that I’ve been able to overcome some really hard things through this.”

Kinsey said having faith in God is what waters her success.