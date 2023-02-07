TYLER, Texas (KETK) — KETK News is highlighting the ladies making big moves from the Piney Woods. This week, we introduce you to a woman who is a life changer in more ways than one.

Meet Jana McWain of Tyler, a special education teacher at Jones Elementary School. Ms. McWain teaches preschool at Tyler ISD and supplies children with a love for learning.

“I am a teacher of a preschool program, and we focus on language development, and everything that we do is a language-building opportunity,” said McWain.

She has been an educator for 20 years, and all of those two decades were spent teaching children ages three to five at Tyler ISD, which is around the age she first dreamt of becoming a teacher.

“When I was in first grade, that’s when I decided I wanted to be a teacher,” said McWain.

She added that her mother was her inspiration.

“She taught me preschool at home, and I just loved how she did that,” said McWain. “She just really made me excited about learning.”

Now, McWain shares that same excitement with her students and was even nominated for the 2022-2023 Lifechanger of the Year award, a national program that recognizes educators for the positive impact they make in the lives of their students.

“It is very thoughtful that someone would think that in to take that time to, you know, write those beautiful words because I just get to do what I love to do,” said Ms. McWain.

Ms. McWain was chosen by her colleagues because of her passion for her profession, which shines through every word she has to share about the children.

“It’s not work,” said Ms. McWain. “I get to be a kid still and discover the world around me with them, and stuff is really fun. It’s a great experience. I can’t ask for anything more.”

She begins their education and makes an impact that can never be erased.